Elaine Chao confirmed as Treasury sec...

Elaine Chao confirmed as Treasury secretary by Senate

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Elaine Chao, wife of U.S. Senate Republican Leader Senator Mitch McConnell introduces her husband during a campaign stop at the Lexington airport in Lexington, Kentucky, May 19, 2014. McConnell has a full day of campaigning scheduled in advance of tomorrow's Republican primary against challenger Matt Bevin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza Gate Arrest Start Today 2 min Finally 1
Boy Scouts of America 4 min Idiots Are In 6
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min usa 158,600
Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p... 6 min Know You Well 128
Trump 11 min Impeach Trump 47
Trump to build Mexico wall IMMEDIATELY... 14 min Impeach Trump 127
help me rhonda 18 min Psycostalkerlesbo 60
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 43 min johnny flash 7,192
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC