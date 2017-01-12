Dealing With Dystocias
A normal foaling should take no more than 30 minutes from when the mare starts to go into labor to when she delivers the foal. Anything longer than this is considered a dystocia, or a difficult birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump To Media: I'm In Control Now & You're Not...
|2 min
|The Truth
|25
|Life is GREAT in Trumpland!!! Long Live The God...
|3 min
|FU CNN
|5
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|20 min
|Princess Hey
|7,851
|Meryl Streep and Trump
|29 min
|ConManTrump
|46
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,753
|Trump Press Conference
|1 hr
|FU CNN
|3
|Never trump
|1 hr
|God Emperor
|82
|BREAKING The end of Trump
|1 hr
|God Emperor
|88
|trump finnally admits russias guilty
|3 hr
|F U Trump
|41
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC