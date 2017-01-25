Daycare Worker Avoids Jail Time After...

Daycare Worker Avoids Jail Time After Child Left In Van

LEXINGTON, Ky The Lexington daycare worker who left a child in a van for hours in August 2016 will not be going to jail. Dorothay Gateskill was facing a wanton endangerment charged for leaving a three-year-old in a van for ten hours.

