Daycare Worker Avoids Jail Time After Child Left In Van
LEXINGTON, Ky The Lexington daycare worker who left a child in a van for hours in August 2016 will not be going to jail. Dorothay Gateskill was facing a wanton endangerment charged for leaving a three-year-old in a van for ten hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian Gomez
|21 min
|Average White Dude
|5
|Women's March Was Fantastic!
|50 min
|You are so easy
|68
|Trump to build Mexico wall IMMEDIATELY...
|52 min
|The Truth
|27
|Attention Illegals: Playtime is over. There's a...
|57 min
|You are so easy
|3
|3 Million Illegals voted for Hillary
|1 hr
|You are so easy
|35
|Ashley Judd is a disgrace
|1 hr
|You are so easy
|3
|Trump: How's that wall coming along?
|1 hr
|You are so easy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC