Creating Pollinator-Friendly Landscapes

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Greenhouse Product News

The following research identifies sustainable plants that are both bee friendly and pest free. The decline of pollinators, particularly bees, in North America has been making headlines for several years.

Read more at Greenhouse Product News.

