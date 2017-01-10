Consultant pleads guilty in connectio...

Consultant pleads guilty in connection to Longmeyer case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Lexington consultant has pleaded guilty to bribery and mail fraud charges related to an investigation that resulted in a guilty plea by former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer last year. Media outlets report Samuel McIntosh was charged and pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of bribery and one count of mail fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Tyler Moore 20 min Kevin FitzMaurice 1
i hate being worthless 22 min HmmmmStrange 25
Tr-Ashley Judd needs to apologize to DONALD TRUMP 29 min LexDem 2
Trump 51 min Doc Baily 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr me again 8,172
The Mexicans were here fiirst. (Jan '11) 1 hr Megan 112
Ashley Judd is a disgrace 2 hr was she high 2
Women's March Was Fantastic! 4 hr Briscoe Darling 66
Why are women marching in the streets? 7 hr hosea 88
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC