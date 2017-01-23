Community diversity breakfast held -

Photo submitted Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Carolyn Sundy, left, and Dr. Dennis Michaelis, interim president, center, are pictured with keynote speaker, Dr. Gerald Smith. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, along with the Upward Bound Math Science Program and the Academic Advantage Program held their annual community diversity breakfast to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. University of Kentucky professor Dr. Gerald Smith served as the keynote speaker of the event.

