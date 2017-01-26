California Chrome on Schedule for Kentucky Trip
At 6:45 a.m. Jan. 29, California Chrome's groom Raul Rodriguez said the original plan to ship out around 9 a.m. on a trip to Taylor Made in Nicholasville, Ky. was still in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sad Day
|16 min
|Briscoe Darling
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,438
|Steve Hall (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|scammed
|4
|Ashley Judd: A disgrace who should be banned fr...
|3 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|5
|Jason Snipp
|3 hr
|Helpmyfriend
|1
|Split
|3 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|1
|kentucky basketball
|4 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC