Brent Musburger retiring from broadcasting on January 31
After a near 50-year career in broadcasting, Brent Musburger will be retiring following the January 31 encounter between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. announced the news on Wednesday that Musburger, who has called damn near every event there is to call, will be calling it a career next week.
