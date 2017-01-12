Body found at Veterans Bypass has been positively identified
Body found at Veterans Bypass has been positively identified By Ed Waggener Adair County Coroner Todd Akin received a call today from the Kentucky State Medical Examiner reporting that the body found December 19, 2016, at the Intersection of the Adair County Veterans Memorial Bypass and Campbellsville Road has been positively identified as the remains of Lawrence Chrisman, Lexington, KY. "The examiner said that Mr. Chrisman died of multiple blunt force trauma," Coroner Akin said.
