Annual unity breakfast to meet in Lexington for 23rd time
The Education Foundation of the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting the breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Lexington Civic Center. The event is held each year to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and to honor the late civil rights leader's call for peace and unity.
