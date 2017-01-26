Albright claims Big 12 Athlete of the...

Albright claims Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors

The honor was the first of Albright's career and the first KU male to be recognized with an indoor weekly honor since 2011. Kansas senior vaulted into the NCAA lead over the weekend with a career-best clearance in the pole vault at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Kentucky.

