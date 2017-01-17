Agnes Miles
She graduated from Pleasureville High School in Kentucky in 1939. She graduated from the University of Louisville, KY, in 1956 where she received a BS degree in Child Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you didn't hear Trumps inaugural speech, you...
|8 min
|That UPC Guy
|9
|Dems sow division again with the boycott of ina...
|9 min
|proud American
|7
|El chapo
|25 min
|Deplorable
|12
|Reminder: Proud Americans Safety Message For To...
|34 min
|That UPC Guy
|3
|President Trump
|1 hr
|Happy
|6
|hicktard haley harmon
|1 hr
|Odd
|4
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|tanner
|8,062
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC