580 Cataloged for Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale
Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 580 entries for its 2017 Kentucky winter mixed sale, to be held Feb. 6-7 in Lexington, with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. daily. The total is 20.8% larger than the 480 cataloged for the 2016 auction.
