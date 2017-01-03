5 chosen for induction into Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a ceremony will be held Feb. 2 at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington. The inductees include best-seller author Barbara Kingsolver and author and poet Gayl Jones.
