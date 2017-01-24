24 Supplements to Fasig-Tipton Winter...

24 Supplements to Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale

Twenty-four entries have been added to the Fasig-Tipton winter mixed sale that will be held Feb. 6-7 in Lexington. The supplemental catalog can be viewed online , with the supplemental horses, which include include racing and/or broodmare prospects, in-foal mares, and short yearlings, selling Feb. 7 as Hips 617-640 following completion of the main catalog.

Lexington, KY

