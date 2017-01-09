10 Times More People Sign Petition To Keep High School's Stallion Nickname
After The Daily Caller and other news outlets reported that an online petition had caused the Lexington, Kentucky school district to drop Frederick Douglass High School's stallion mascot, local students Drew Rodriguez and Bilal Chhadh decided to protest that decision and post their own petition . The students are currently freshmen at Henry Clay High School but plan to attend Frederick Douglass High next year after construction of the new facility is completed.
