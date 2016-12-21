"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve"
Listen to Robert Emmerich introduce The Big Apple , a hit song from 1937. Music written by Bob and performed by Tommy Dorsey's Clambake Seven with Bob on piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Apple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats for Hillary WAIT!!!
|4 min
|Local
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|22 min
|CriminalForever
|156,910
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|35 min
|SweLL GirL
|7,312
|Best black night club in Lexington
|1 hr
|Rastus
|9
|Trump WINS again 8000 more jobs today
|1 hr
|Resident
|4
|Democrats shut up or face the music.
|2 hr
|Resident
|6
|What girls go the extra mile at deja vu?
|3 hr
|Oh yea
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC