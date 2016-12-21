Warrant Obtained In Connection With Kohl's Robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky Investigators with the Lexington Police Department have identified two people wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at the Hamburg Kohl's. They say that on November 5, loss prevention personnel at Kohl's told officers that a man and a woman entered the store and began putting merchandise in the woman's purse.
