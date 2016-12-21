TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday, titled TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
She was at her son Todd Fisher's home when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 p.m. Reynolds was reportedly at the home discussing plans for Carrie's funeral. FRANKFORT, Ky.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 Yesterday
She has passed away tonight, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away. I just heard the news on CNN. That is so sad. They both were such beloved and talented actresses. They both did a lot of great charity work to help many people across the world, too. They will be greatly missed.
|
United States
|
#2 Yesterday
I echo the above sentiments...nicely said.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russians Dont Worry
|7 min
|Common Sense
|7
|Best legit back page girls?
|9 min
|Otis
|33
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|26 min
|ChromiuMan
|156,986
|Lazy millennials
|45 min
|Jefferson Darcy
|8
|Chris Bailey, here we go again (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Get out there and...
|5
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|7,342
|Looking for male yorkie stud (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Uribaleo
|54
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC