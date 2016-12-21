TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical ...

TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency

There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday, titled TMZ: Debbie Reynolds Suffers Medical Emergency. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

She was at her son Todd Fisher's home when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 p.m. Reynolds was reportedly at the home discussing plans for Carrie's funeral. FRANKFORT, Ky.

Thankful For Who I Have

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Yesterday
She has passed away tonight, just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away. I just heard the news on CNN. That is so sad. They both were such beloved and talented actresses. They both did a lot of great charity work to help many people across the world, too. They will be greatly missed.
Kevin FitzMaurice

United States

#2 Yesterday
I echo the above sentiments...nicely said.
