TheHorse.com's Top Videos of 2016
A new year might be approaching, but there's still time to take a look back at the videos on a vast array of topics featured this year on TheHorse.com. Which were the most viewed? We've tallied the results and compiled a list of the 10 most viewed videos in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|ChromiuMan
|156,818
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|25 min
|Miguel
|41
|Obama is so full of shit!!!!!
|31 min
|Skeeter
|13
|Thank God for Donald Trump
|32 min
|ConManTrump
|13
|New Muslim temple (Jan '15)
|37 min
|ConManTrump
|203
|Dr. Pleasant (Apr '13)
|42 min
|ConManTrump
|24
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|7,270
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC