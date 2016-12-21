Teens Put Up Stickers About Underage ...

Teens Put Up Stickers About Underage Drinking

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

MADISON COUNTY, Ky With New Year's Eve coming up, Madison County teens visited local liquor stores to warn people of the dangers of underage drinking. Local law enforcement teamed up with dozens of teens to distribute stickers with a little reminder of what happens if you provide drinks to a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russians Dont Worry 1 min UnPolitically Cor... 11
Guys wearing panties - thoughts? (Jun '12) 8 min Goodness Alive 119
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 13 min Ace 7,345
best on BP?? 27 min hard 1
Best legit back page girls? 29 min hard 34
murders on russell cave rd in the 70's (Jul '09) 33 min patricia roark 12
mark chafin dealing herion on emerson big red b... 36 min Skeeter 4
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC