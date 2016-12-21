Suspect Vehicle Crashes Into Building...

Suspect Vehicle Crashes Into Building After 30-Minute Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

According to WAVE 3 News, police said the pursuit started about 1 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown and ended about a half-hour later at Barret and Baxter avenues near Baxter Jacks Volleyball Club. The vehicle slammed into a building at the intersection, knocking a hole into it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 9 min Get On That 7,294
Something wrong with being white? 11 min Miguel 65
Lap dog Kerry about to spin a lying U.N. Vote o... 19 min Mike 9
A message to parents and friends 24 min Uhh 7
Trump Idiots in Lexington (Mar '16) 34 min Slim 20
Poll After Obama leaves office, what will america do... (Oct '10) 43 min kyman 51
Democrats shut up or face the music. 51 min Dr Strangelove 2
Obama is so full of shit!!!!! 2 hr Local 30
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC