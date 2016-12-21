Suspect Vehicle Crashes Into Building After 30-Minute Pursuit
According to WAVE 3 News, police said the pursuit started about 1 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown and ended about a half-hour later at Barret and Baxter avenues near Baxter Jacks Volleyball Club. The vehicle slammed into a building at the intersection, knocking a hole into it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|9 min
|Get On That
|7,294
|Something wrong with being white?
|11 min
|Miguel
|65
|Lap dog Kerry about to spin a lying U.N. Vote o...
|19 min
|Mike
|9
|A message to parents and friends
|24 min
|Uhh
|7
|Trump Idiots in Lexington (Mar '16)
|34 min
|Slim
|20
|After Obama leaves office, what will america do... (Oct '10)
|43 min
|kyman
|51
|Democrats shut up or face the music.
|51 min
|Dr Strangelove
|2
|Obama is so full of shit!!!!!
|2 hr
|Local
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC