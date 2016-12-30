Step Into 2017

Step Into 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Counterpunch

My husband and I were successful. The genius children, J and H, are, well, geniuses, and so much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When a Pastor commits adultery? 34 min Bob 8
eating out is the way! 40 min right 251
Typical White Racist Male Has Just Voted Trump ... 1 hr miquel migswell 31
Trump WINS again 8000 more jobs today 1 hr LewisAndClark 28
Thieves in Lexington Northside (Nov '10) 1 hr Duke 8
Obama can't produce evidence of Russian hack bu... 1 hr The Truth 3
Best Attorney in Lexington (May '12) 1 hr big daddy 66
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 5 hr SweLL GirL 7,386
Best legit back page girls? 6 hr lol 49
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC