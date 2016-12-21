Smith ~ Halpin engagement
Tim and Nancy Halpin of Pittsfield are happy to announcement the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Paige Suzanne, to Mr. Henry Smith of Lexington, Kentucky. Henry is the son of Stephen B. and Jane M. Smith of Lexington, Kentucky.
