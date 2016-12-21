Priest Gives $6K To Starbucks Employees, Muslim Refugees
In about three hours Monday, Dec. 19, the Rev. Jim Sichko paid out about $6,000 in holiday good will - to a Starbucks counter crew, a Muslim refugee family, a Hispanic family with a desperately ill father and an LGBT man who needed help with groceries for himself and his mother.
