Parkinson's research in Kentucky offers hope, promise
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from Wednesday, titled Parkinson's research in Kentucky offers hope, promise. In it, USA Today reports that:
New technique involves implanting pieces of a nerve from near a patient's ankle into the brain during a neurosurgical procedure known as deep brain stimulation. Parkinson's research in Kentucky offers hope, promise New technique involves implanting pieces of a nerve from near a patient's ankle into the brain during a neurosurgical procedure known as deep brain stimulation.
#1 Yesterday
Great News
