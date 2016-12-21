Man facing murder charge in death of ...

Man facing murder charge in death of Olympian's daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A grand jury has handed down a wanton murder indictment in the shooting death of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter. Trinity Gay was shot Oct. 16 outside a Lexington restaurant after witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min CriminalForever 156,703
democrats 15 min Luther 10
Democrats Voting in Droves 17 min UnPolitically Cor... 10
Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions: 19 min UnPolitically Cor... 20
Another Wish 20 min Kevin FitzMaurice 1
Libs: Dump CNN - Get Real News From Diamond & Silk 24 min UnPolitically Cor... 3
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 34 min sad 7,217
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC