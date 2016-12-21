Like weddings, popping the question means a destination
" It's courtin' time and that still means going down on one knee for many proposers of marriage. Only now, more are choosing a special destination to do the asking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|Jim and Randy
|7,278
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|ChromiuMan
|156,866
|Shondalyn woodard aka shon
|10 min
|Whiteboy88
|1
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|14 min
|Native American
|51
|Update: Still Waiting For These Celebrities To ...
|1 hr
|Haleigh
|2
|Something wrong with being white?
|1 hr
|Election Fraud Trump
|61
|Obama is so full of shit!!!!!
|1 hr
|Election Fraud Trump
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC