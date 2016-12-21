Like weddings, popping the question m...

Like weddings, popping the question means a destination

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this June 18, 2016 photo provided by No Taste Like Home, Rachel Linkous, with Christopher Rannefors, both 25, of Lexington, Ky., shows off the engagement ring after he proposed in June while the two foraged for wild mushrooms, flowers and herbs near Asheville, N.C. With the popularity of destination weddings has come a surge in destination marriage proposals. less In this June 18, 2016 photo provided by No Taste Like Home, Rachel Linkous, with Christopher Rannefors, both 25, of Lexington, Ky., shows off the engagement ring after he proposed in June while the two foraged ... more NEW YORK - It's courtin' time and that still means going down on one knee for many proposers of marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Lexington Topix Icon has returned! 4 min I said it 15
wal mart on russel cave 7 min rufus 2
Obama is so full of shit!!!!! 41 min Local 30
Con man in chief 44 min Local 8
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 44 min usa 156,881
Trump Idiots in Lexington (Mar '16) 56 min Local 19
Best legit back page girls? 1 hr Bruhskie 17
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC