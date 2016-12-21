Lexington to add to 911 staff after barn fire, complaints
The city of Lexington is hiring six temporary staff members to assist 911 operators amid concerns about the emergency response to a barn fire that killed 23 horses. Lexington deputy chief administrative officer Glenn Brown said in a news release Tuesday that the search for employees began earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|CriminalForever
|156,703
|democrats
|16 min
|Luther
|10
|Democrats Voting in Droves
|18 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|10
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|20 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|20
|Another Wish
|21 min
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|1
|Libs: Dump CNN - Get Real News From Diamond & Silk
|25 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|34 min
|sad
|7,217
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC