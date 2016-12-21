Kentucky coroner's office asking for ...

Kentucky coroner's office asking for help finding Charleston-based relatives of elderly man

Wednesday Dec 21

A Kentucky coroner's office is asking for help in finding the Charleston-based relatives of elderly man who died this week. Charles Norman Clark, 72, died from natural causes on Sunday, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

