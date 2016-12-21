Istanbul Governor: At Least 35 dead In Attack On Nightclub
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor described as a terror attack. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club before entering and firing on people partying inside.
