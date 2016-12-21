Hamidou Diallo To Visit Kentucky, Ari...

Hamidou Diallo To Visit Kentucky, Arizona

Saturday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Five-star guard, Hamidou Diallo, is looking to come to Lexington ... on an official visit, that is. Fresh off his first visit to Connecticut this week, PSA coach Tom Espinosa told Adam Zagoria that Diallo is planning to make trips to Kentucky and Arizona.

