Grand Jury Indicts One Suspect For The Shooting Death Of Tyson Gay's Daughter
A new development in the shooting death of Trinity Gay, U.S. Olympian Tyson Gay's daughter, has surfaced. According to Kentucky.com , a grand jury indicted Chazerae Taylor for wanton murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|CriminalForever
|156,703
|democrats
|14 min
|Luther
|10
|Democrats Voting in Droves
|16 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|10
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|18 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|20
|Another Wish
|19 min
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|1
|Libs: Dump CNN - Get Real News From Diamond & Silk
|23 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|32 min
|sad
|7,217
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC