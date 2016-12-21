Former Legends Skipper Is Now With The Kansas City Royals
Former Lexington Legends manager Brian Buchanan will join the major league coaching staff of the Kansas City Royals in 2017. The Royals announced that Buchanan has been named assistant hitting coach for the major league team.
