Flying Home For The Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky As millions hit the road to get to their destinations, others are flying for the holidays. Claudia and Jay Nolan told LEX 18 that they are going to see their family and they chose to fly because of the convenience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is slow
|26 min
|Rabbit
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|51 min
|lol
|156,734
|January 20th 2017
|56 min
|Civil Rights in D...
|3
|Trump will dissolve foundation
|57 min
|Civil Rights in D...
|6
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|7,237
|scam alert green dot debit cards (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Green Dot my ass
|594
|no family
|3 hr
|Skeeter
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC