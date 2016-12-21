FEI Picks Candidate Cities for 2022 W...

FEI Picks Candidate Cities for 2022 World Equestrian Games

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Horse

The Kentucky Horse Park hosted the 2010 World Equestrian Games, the first time the event was held outside of Europe. Two cities have been announced as official candidates to host the Fdration Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games 2022: Lexington, Kentucky, and amorn, in western Slovakia.

