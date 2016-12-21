Danville man indicted for murder of 6-week-old daughter
The Kentucky State Police say Jeffrey Spielman, 45, of Danville, has been indicted by a Boyle County Grand Jury. A news release says the investigation began Nov. 20 when a 6-week-old girl was admitted to the Ephraim McDowell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|CriminalForever
|156,703
|democrats
|15 min
|Luther
|10
|Democrats Voting in Droves
|16 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|10
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|19 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|20
|Another Wish
|20 min
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|1
|Libs: Dump CNN - Get Real News From Diamond & Silk
|23 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|33 min
|sad
|7,217
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC