Danville man indicted for murder of 6-week-old daughter

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Kentucky State Police say Jeffrey Spielman, 45, of Danville, has been indicted by a Boyle County Grand Jury. A news release says the investigation began Nov. 20 when a 6-week-old girl was admitted to the Ephraim McDowell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

