Coroner Identifies Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell
LEXINGTON, Ky The Fayette County Coroner's Office released the name of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell by the staff at the Fayette County Detention Center. When staff found Hopkins in his cell, he was transported to UK Medical Center where he later died of what the coroner said was natural causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 min
|Jim and Randy
|7,278
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|ChromiuMan
|156,866
|Shondalyn woodard aka shon
|10 min
|Whiteboy88
|1
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|14 min
|Native American
|51
|Update: Still Waiting For These Celebrities To ...
|1 hr
|Haleigh
|2
|Something wrong with being white?
|1 hr
|Election Fraud Trump
|61
|Obama is so full of shit!!!!!
|1 hr
|Election Fraud Trump
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC