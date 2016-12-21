A Return To Normal
We're returning to normal on Tuesday, but we'll have to start cold to get there. We're tracking the retreating Arctic air which will give us a morning low in the teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegals: Here's your warning from Jeff Sessions:
|1 min
|Luther
|21
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|CriminalForever
|156,703
|democrats
|16 min
|Luther
|10
|Democrats Voting in Droves
|18 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|10
|Another Wish
|22 min
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|1
|Libs: Dump CNN - Get Real News From Diamond & Silk
|25 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|35 min
|sad
|7,217
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC