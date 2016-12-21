A pepper-spraying cop and a chivalrou...

A pepper-spraying cop and a chivalrous pilot capture viewersa attention

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Like when a drunken airline passenger refuses to sit down and a pilot takes him down. Or a massive brawl breaks out after midnight at a Dallas taco shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
can you cook? then help me 2 min looking 3
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 min Johnny 7,405
Anderson Cooper: Newsman Or Showman? 7 min Uncle Jed 10
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min ChromiuMan 157,069
I have to... 43 min turdburglar 2
Obama, America's embarrassment......... 1 hr So you know 11
Obama can't produce evidence of Russian hack bu... 1 hr Political Sci Pro... 13
Best legit back page girls? 3 hr uncle frank 59
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC