2017 UK Equine Showcase, Breeders' Short Course Scheduled

University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs will host the 6th Annual UK Equine Showcase and the 8th Annual Kentucky Breeders' Short Course Jan. 27-28, 2017, both at the Fayette County Extension office, 1140 Red Mile Place, in Lexington. The UK Equine Showcase will highlight the university's equine programs and relevant industry findings with an emphasis on immunology.

