Nonprofit a refuge for homeless D-FW teens
Kyle's Place, a new nonprofit shelter dedicated for homeless teens, is fighting for youths who often slip through the cracks of government oversight and private attempts to help them. "There are essentially two kinds of cases we deal with," said Christy Daniel, program and clinic coordinator for Journey to Dream, the nonprofit behind Kyle's Place in Lewisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Judgement day
|3
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Sat
|lpr
|4
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May '17
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May '17
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC