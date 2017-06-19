Man crashes vehicle into, then sets fire to Twin Peaks restaurant
Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke and flame coming from the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May '17
|jenga70
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May '17
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May '17
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC