Fireworks to be Tested in Lewisville Monday Night
The Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but you might be able to catch some fireworks on Monday night. The City of Lewisville is testing fireworks at 9:15 p.m. to see if it would be possible to have a fireworks show in Old Town and to see where the best places to view it would be.
