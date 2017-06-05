Fireworks to be Tested in Lewisville ...

Fireworks to be Tested in Lewisville Monday Night

Read more: NBC Dallas

The Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but you might be able to catch some fireworks on Monday night. The City of Lewisville is testing fireworks at 9:15 p.m. to see if it would be possible to have a fireworks show in Old Town and to see where the best places to view it would be.

