CareView Communications Hires Jon Freeman as Chief Financial Officer

CareView Communications, Inc. , an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announced today that Jon Freeman joined the Company on June 12, 2017 as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Freeman brings over 25 years of experience in finance, operations and management experience with public and private companies in the medical device, technology, industrial manufacturing and professional services industries.

