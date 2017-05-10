This racy 'breastaurant' chain is bec...

This racy 'breastaurant' chain is becoming a major threat to...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Twin Peaks is one of the few chains in the sit-down, casual dining business that's actually increasing sales in 2017. The chain - known for its scantily clad "Twin Peaks girls" - is growing quickly, with system sales increasing 63% from 2013 to 2015, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr 15 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Denton County was issued at May 14 at 3:43PM CDT

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC