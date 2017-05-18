Texas Now Casting: Nonunion 'Memphis' Auditions and More Gigs
Greater Lewisville Community Theatre is casting nonunion actors for principal and ensemble tracks in its upcoming production of "Memphis." The team will hold auditions by appointment May 15 and 16 in Lewisville, Texas.
