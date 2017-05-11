Summer movie club returns to Cinemark

Summer movie club returns to Cinemark

Thursday May 11 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Cinemark has brought back its summer movie club -- a series that starts in June and ends the first week of August. The summer movie club screens movies for children -- all of them rated PG -- for either $1 per person for each movie or $5 for the whole series.

