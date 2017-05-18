Something HAUNTED Is Coming to Our Productions This October
Our Productions Theatre Co. Producting Artistic Director, Stephanie Riggs announces the exciting presentation of a new script, Haunted, by award-winning Dallas Playwright Bruce R. Coleman , coming to the MCL Grand in October 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|Blah blah
|36
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr '17
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC