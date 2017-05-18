Something HAUNTED Is Coming to Our Pr...

Something HAUNTED Is Coming to Our Productions This October

Our Productions Theatre Co. Producting Artistic Director, Stephanie Riggs announces the exciting presentation of a new script, Haunted, by award-winning Dallas Playwright Bruce R. Coleman , coming to the MCL Grand in October 2017.

